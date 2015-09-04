Pfizer completes $17-billion Hospira acquisition

US pharma giant Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) said it has completed the $17-billion acquisition of Hospira (NYSE: HSP), following which the shares of biosimilar injectables specialist ceased trading on the New York Stock Exchange.
Pfizer said the shareholders of Hospira are now entitled to receive $90 per share in cash for every share of Hospira common stock they owned as of September 3, 2015.
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