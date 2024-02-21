Thursday 18 June 2026

Positive trial results for Polpharma’s Entyvio biosimilar for IBD

Biosimilars
21 February 2024
biosimilars_samples_large

Dutch firm Polpharma Biologics today announced top-line results demonstrating the pharmacokinetic (PK) and pharmacodynamics (PD) comparability of its biosimilar candidate PB016 to its reference drug, Entyvio (vedolizumab), as marketed by Japanese pharma major Takeda (TYO: 4502).

Results came from a single-dose, randomized, double-blind, three-arm parallel-group study assessing the PK/PD and immunogenicity for PB016 compared to Entyvio after intravenous administration in 120 healthy subjects. PB016 was found to show comparability to Entyvio in all investigated PK and PD parameters, with no immunogenicity or safety imbalances to the reference drug.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biosimilars
Epirus and Polpharma collaborate on advancing biosimilars portfolio targeting $6 billion addressable market
14 July 2015
Biotechnology
Ryvu Therapeutics links up with Polpharma on APIs for RVU120 trials
6 July 2023
Biotechnology
Pre-filled Entyvio pen approved for more US patients
19 April 2024
Biotechnology
Entyvio set to be most dominant drug in the UC landscape, says analyst
13 March 2019


Company News Directory



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

F2G and Shionogi set up regulatory push for olorofim after Phase III win
Pharmaceutical
F2G and Shionogi set up regulatory push for olorofim after Phase III win
18 June 2026
Pharmaceutical
FDA approves first oral carbapenem therapy for cUTIs
17 June 2026
Pharmaceutical
PwC: Biopharma dealmaking rebounds as pharma races to fill pipeline gaps
17 June 2026
Biotechnology
Jazz Pharmaceuticals strikes research deal with AbCellera
17 June 2026
Biotechnology
Nuclidium bets on copper as radiopharma moves beyond alpha-versus-beta debate
17 June 2026
Pharmaceutical
Over 90% reduced death risk with treatment in subgroup for ultra rare TK2d disease
17 June 2026
Biotechnology
Vedana Therapeutics launches with $46 million Series A financing
17 June 2026


Company Spotlight

AbCellera
A Vancouver-based antibody discovery company that deploys high-throughput single-cell screening technology to identify and develop therapeutic antibodies across infectious disease, rare disease, and neurology.


More Features in Biosimilars

Sandoz steps up in-house biosimilar capabilities
17 June 2026
Teva expands European biosimilars portfolio with launch of Ahzantive
4 June 2026
Samsung Bioepis launches Opuviz across Europe
29 May 2026
Belgian is where biosimilars belong
26 May 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2026

 |  Headless Content Management with Blaze