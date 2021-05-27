ProBioGen and Minapharm incorporate MiGenTra

ProBioGen and Egyptian firm Minapharm Pharmaceuticals, which owns 96.79% of Germany-based ProBioGen, have announced the incorporation of ProBioGen's subsidiary MiGenTra GmbH with headquarters in Berlin and access to a site in Cairo, which will house its principal manufacturing plant.
The formation of MiGenTra accelerates ProBioGen's 2030 growth roadmap and showcases that further growth is not limited to the ongoing capacity increase but reveals one of several significant steps in the diversification of ProBioGen's business.
MiGenTra will enhance the accessibility to critical healthcare transforming medicines at affordable prices for Egypt, the Middle East and Africa (MEA) while simultaneously strengthening regional and local manufacturing capacities. The company will respond to urgent unmet medical needs, supporting efforts by the World Health Organization (WHO) and the International Finance Corporation (IFC).
