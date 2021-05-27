Sunday 11 January 2026

ProBioGen and Minapharm incorporate MiGenTra

Biosimilars
27 May 2021
probiogen-big

ProBioGen and Egyptian firm Minapharm Pharmaceuticals, which owns 96.79% of Germany-based ProBioGen, have announced the incorporation of ProBioGen's subsidiary MiGenTra GmbH with headquarters in Berlin and access to a site in Cairo, which will house its principal manufacturing plant.

The formation of MiGenTra accelerates ProBioGen's 2030 growth roadmap and showcases that further growth is not limited to the ongoing capacity increase but reveals one of several significant steps in the diversification of ProBioGen's business.

MiGenTra will enhance the accessibility to critical healthcare transforming medicines at affordable prices for Egypt, the Middle East and Africa (MEA) while simultaneously strengthening regional and local manufacturing capacities. The company will respond to urgent unmet medical needs, supporting efforts by the World Health Organization (WHO) and the International Finance Corporation (IFC).

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Egypt's Minapharm takes 95% stake in Germany's ProBioGen for around $37 million
17 June 2010
Biotechnology
Chiome Bioscience and ProBioGen link up on antibody production
5 October 2017
Biosimilars
ProBioGen in biosimilars deal with Bio Farma for Indonesia
30 October 2015
Biotechnology
PerkinElmer pays $5.25 billion for BioLegend
27 July 2021




More ones to watch >




Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Beacon Therapeutics
An ophthalmic gene therapy company with operations spanning the United Kingdom and the United States, with a corporate base in London and a U.S. presence in the Cambridge, Massachusetts area. The company develops retinal gene therapies intended for global clinical development.


More Features in Biosimilars

Industry presses FDA for biosimilars reforms ahead of BsUFA renewal
7 January 2026
Samsung Bioepis begins commercialization of Byooviz in Europe
2 January 2026
Biocon secures global rights to biosimilar adalimumab
29 December 2025
Samsung Bioepis ready to enhance reputation with European launch of denosumab biosimilars
29 December 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze