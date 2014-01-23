Proposed US legislation on biosimilars welcomed by BIO and WBBA

The USA’s Biotechnology Industry Organization (BIO) and the Washington Biotechnology & Biomedical Association yesterday commended the Washington State House and Senate for continuing to advance legislation designed to create a pathway for the substitution of interchangeable biologic medicines, or biosimilars.
The policies outlined in the identical (House of Representatives) HB 2326 and the (Senate) SB 6091 align with the BIO’s principles on biologic substation this both BIO and WBBA support passage of these bills.
Although similar bills have been addressed in other states (The Pharma Letters passim), HB 2326 and SB 6091 represent the first legislative effort of their kind to be endorsed by a broad coalition of both biologic and biosimilar manufacturing companies. The legislation includes transparent communication on all biologic medicines dispensed in order to maintain a consistent and complete medical record. This legislation represents a significant step forward, ensures transparency and communication between patients and their treatment teams, and is fully consistent with the BIO principles, the association stated.
