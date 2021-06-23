Monday 12 January 2026

Prospects for Bio-Thera's golimumab biosimilar

Biosimilars
23 June 2021
biosimilars_samples_large

China’s Bio-Thera Solutions has recently initiated a Phase III trial of its proposed golimumab biosimilar BAT2506 in China and Eastern Europe. Against this backdrop, BAT2506 is the first subcutaneous golimumab biosimilar, referencing Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) Janssen’s Simponi, to enter a Phase III trial in multiple countries.

It has the potential to be the first golimumab biosimilar to gain approval in China and Europe following successful clinical trials, finds GlobalData, a leading data analytics and research company.

According to GlobalData’s ‘Pharmaceutical Intelligence Center’ (as of June 22, 2021), only two companies – Bio-Thera Solutions and Reliance Life Sciences – are investigating golimumab biosimilars in Phase III trials. Reliance Life Sciences is conducting a Phase III trial in India.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Positive real-world data on Simponi presented at EULAR
14 June 2017
Biosimilars
Bio-Thera Solutions sells China Avastin biosimilar rights for up to $165M
25 August 2020
Biosimilars
Hikma gains US rights to BAT2206, a proposed biosimilar to Stelara
28 August 2021


Company News Directory



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Beacon Therapeutics
An ophthalmic gene therapy company with operations spanning the United Kingdom and the United States, with a corporate base in London and a U.S. presence in the Cambridge, Massachusetts area. The company develops retinal gene therapies intended for global clinical development.


More Features in Biosimilars

Industry presses FDA for biosimilars reforms ahead of BsUFA renewal
7 January 2026
Samsung Bioepis begins commercialization of Byooviz in Europe
2 January 2026
Biocon secures global rights to biosimilar adalimumab
29 December 2025
Samsung Bioepis ready to enhance reputation with European launch of denosumab biosimilars
29 December 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze