Prospects for Bio-Thera's golimumab biosimilar

China’s Bio-Thera Solutions has recently initiated a Phase III trial of its proposed golimumab biosimilar BAT2506 in China and Eastern Europe. Against this backdrop, BAT2506 is the first subcutaneous golimumab biosimilar, referencing Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) Janssen’s Simponi, to enter a Phase III trial in multiple countries.

It has the potential to be the first golimumab biosimilar to gain approval in China and Europe following successful clinical trials, finds GlobalData, a leading data analytics and research company.

According to GlobalData’s ‘Pharmaceutical Intelligence Center’ (as of June 22, 2021), only two companies – Bio-Thera Solutions and Reliance Life Sciences – are investigating golimumab biosimilars in Phase III trials. Reliance Life Sciences is conducting a Phase III trial in India.