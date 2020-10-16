Report details drugs behind Crohn's disease market's projected rise to $12.6bn

The Crohn’s disease (CD) market is expected to grow from $7.4 billion in 2019 to $12.6 billion by 2029 across the eight major markets at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5%, according to GlobalData.

The company’s report, Crohn’s Disease – Global Drug Forecast and Market Analysis to 2029, states that growth will be driven by the launch of new drugs, most of which are expected to debut between 2023 and 2025, that will target the moderate-to-severe patient population, as well as the often-neglected CD patient with fistulizing disease.

Need for new MOAs