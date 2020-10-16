Report details drugs behind Crohn's disease market's projected rise to $12.6bn

The Crohn’s disease (CD) market is expected to grow from $7.4 billion in 2019 to $12.6 billion by 2029 across the eight major markets at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5%, according to GlobalData.
The company’s report, Crohn’s Disease – Global Drug Forecast and Market Analysis to 2029, states that growth will be driven by the launch of new drugs, most of which are expected to debut between 2023 and 2025, that will target the moderate-to-severe patient population, as well as the often-neglected CD patient with fistulizing disease.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze