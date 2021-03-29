Sunday 11 January 2026

Samsung Bioepis continues roll out of biosimilar Hadlima

Biosimilars
29 March 2021
South Korea’s Samsung Bioepis says it is expanding its global footprint to Australia with the launch of Hadlima (adalimumab), a biosimilar referencing AbbVie’s (NYSE: ABBV) mega-billion drug Humira, for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, juvenile idiopathic arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, adult and pediatric Crohn’s disease, ulcerative colitis, hidradenitis suppurativa and plaque psoriasis.

With the launch in Australia, Samsung Bioepis’ adalimumab is now available in three markets: Europe, Canada and Australia, underscoring the company’s continuous efforts to expand its reach in multiple markets across the world. It was first launched in Europe in October 2018 under the name Imraldi in partnership with Biogen (Nasdaq: BIIB), followed by Canada in February 2021 in partnership with Merck & Co (NYSE: MRK), known as MSD outside of the USA and Canada.

“We are delighted by our partnership with MSD Australia to bring this important medicine to patients in Australia, followed by our recent launch in Canada,” said Albert Kim, vice president of the commercial strategy team at Samsung Bioepis, a joint venture involving Samsung BioLogics and US biotech Biogen, adding: “It marks another important milestone for us and represents our commitment to bring high quality treatment to patients around the world.”

