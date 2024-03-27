Samsung Bioepis’ Epysqli gains expanded EC approval

The European Commission (EC) has approved an expanded indication for South Korean drugmaker Samsung Bioepis’ Epysqli.
This is a biosimilar to AstraZeneca’s (LSE: AZN) Soliris (eculizumab), and has now been cleared for the treatment of adults and children with atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS). Originated by Alexion, which AstraZeneca acquired, Soliris generated $3.15 billion in global sales for the UK pharma major last year.
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