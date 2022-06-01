Sunday 11 January 2026

Samsung Bioepis strengthens data package on Humira biosimilar

Biosimilars
1 June 2022
samsung_bioepis_lab_large

Korean biosimilar company Samsung Bioepis is presenting new data on its copy of Humira (adalimumab), which is branded as Imraldi and Hadlima and also referred to as SB5, at the Annual European Congress of Rheumatology (EULAR 2022).

This includes data from a Phase I trial comparing the pharmacokinetic (PK), safety, and tolerability profile of the new SB5 formulation (40 mg/0.4 mL) with the original SB5 formulation (40 mg/0.8 mL) in healthy men.

In a randomized, single-blind, two-arm, parallel group, single-dose study in healthy subjects, the study demonstrated PK equivalence between the new SB5 formulation and the original. Both were generally well tolerated with similar safety profiles.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biosimilars
Another Humira copycat builds case ahead of 2023 showdown
7 September 2022
Biosimilars
Adalimumab takes flight in India: biosimilars soar
1 February 2024
Biosimilars
Amneal achieves third US biosimilar approval with Fylentra
30 May 2022
Biosimilars
Top-line results from interchangeability study of Humira biosimilar SB5
3 August 2023


Company News Directory



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Beacon Therapeutics
An ophthalmic gene therapy company with operations spanning the United Kingdom and the United States, with a corporate base in London and a U.S. presence in the Cambridge, Massachusetts area. The company develops retinal gene therapies intended for global clinical development.


More Features in Biosimilars

Industry presses FDA for biosimilars reforms ahead of BsUFA renewal
7 January 2026
Samsung Bioepis begins commercialization of Byooviz in Europe
2 January 2026
Biocon secures global rights to biosimilar adalimumab
29 December 2025
Samsung Bioepis ready to enhance reputation with European launch of denosumab biosimilars
29 December 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze