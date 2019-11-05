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Sandoz finally gains US FDA approval for biosimilar Ziextenzo

Biosimilars
5 November 2019
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Swiss pharma giant Novartis’ (NOVN: VX) generics and biosimilars subsidiary Sandoz today announced that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved its biosimilar Ziextenzo (pegfilgrastim-bmez).

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