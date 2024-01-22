Sandoz to acquire Cimerli business from Coherus

Newly-independent generics and biosimilars drugmaker Sandoz (SIX: SDZ) has signed an agreement to acquire the US biosimilar ranibizumab Cimerli (ranibizumab-eqrn) from Coherus BioSciences (Nasdaq: CHRS) for an upfront cash purchase payment of $170 million.

This is inclusive of a biologics license application, product inventory, ophthalmology sales and field reimbursement talent, as well as access to proprietary commercial software. Sandoz shares edged up 2.2% to 29.00 Swiss francs on the news.