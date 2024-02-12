Sandoz to distribute Biocon’s trastuzumab and bevacizumab biosimilars in Australia

Indian drugmaker Biocon (BSE: 532523) has entered a five-year partnership with Sandoz (SIX: SDZ), which provides the Swiss firm with exclusive rights to promote, sell and distribute biosimilar trastuzumab (market value of A$35 million [US$53.5 million]) and biosimilar bevacizumab (market value of A$45 million) in Australia.

Trastuzumab is a biosimilar of Roche’s (ROG: SIX) Herceptin, with bevacizumab referencing the Swiss pharma giant cancer drug Avastin.