Sanofi gains EU approval for biosimilar Inulin aspart

French pharma major Sanofi (Euronext: SAN) announced on Friday that its Insulin aspart Sanofi (insulin aspart 100 Units/mL) has received European Union marketing authorization, and will provide another treatment option for adults, adolescents and children aged one year and older who have diabetes.
The decision follows recent positive opinion from the European Medicines Agency’s Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP), and rounds out Sanofi’s comprehensive insulin portfolio which already includes two rapid-acting insulin analogs approved by European regulators.
The Sanofi product references Danish diabetes care giant’s Novo Nordisk (NOV: N) NovoRapid (insulin aspart), which generated sales of 4.7 billion kroner ($706 million) in the first quarter of 2020.
