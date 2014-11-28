Spanish physicians’ understanding of biosimilars: ASBM survey

The Alliance for Safe Biologic Medicines (ASMB) presented results from a survey of European physicians at the 1st EuropaBio-ASEBIO meeting on Innovation and Biological Therapies at the Spanish Ministry of Health, Social Services and Equality.

The event, hosted by EuropaBio and the Spanish Bioindustry Association (ASEBIO), included regulators from the Spanish Ministry of Health, physicians from Spanish oncology and rheumatology societies, representatives from a hospital pharmacist organization and patient groups.

ASBM executive director Michael Reilly shared the results of the European Union physicians survey conducted at the end of 2013, and also for the first time shared the specific responses from the Spanish physicians who were included in the survey. The ASBM survey is the first of its kind in Europe and provided valuable data on physicians' views and understanding of biosimilar medicines. Over 470 nephrologists, rheumatologists, dermatologists, neurologists, endocrinologists, and oncologists from the big five western European countries that also included France, Germany, Italy and the UK.