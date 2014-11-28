Thursday 8 January 2026

Spanish physicians’ understanding of biosimilars: ASBM survey

Biosimilars
28 November 2014

The Alliance for Safe Biologic Medicines (ASMB) presented results from a survey of European physicians at the 1st EuropaBio-ASEBIO meeting on Innovation and Biological Therapies at the Spanish Ministry of Health, Social Services and Equality.

The event, hosted by EuropaBio and the Spanish Bioindustry Association (ASEBIO), included regulators from the Spanish Ministry of Health, physicians from Spanish oncology and rheumatology societies, representatives from a hospital pharmacist organization and patient groups.

ASBM executive director Michael Reilly shared the results of the European Union physicians survey conducted at the end of 2013, and also for the first time shared the specific responses from the Spanish physicians who were included in the survey. The ASBM survey is the first of its kind in Europe and provided valuable data on physicians' views and understanding of biosimilar medicines. Over 470 nephrologists, rheumatologists, dermatologists, neurologists, endocrinologists, and oncologists from the big five western European countries that also included France, Germany, Italy and the UK.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK





More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Investment to speed development of TECregen’s thymopoietic biologics
Biotechnology
Investment to speed development of TECregen’s thymopoietic biologics
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
$160 million Series A round for Alveus
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
NAMs and the pragmatic path to safer first-in-human studies
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
Beacon Therapeutics’ Series C financing raises over $75 million
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Santhera licenses Agamree to Nxera Pharma
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
InduPro Therapeutics inks oncology collaboration with Lilly
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
TECregen banks $12.5 million for thymus regeneration tech
8 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Scenic Biotech
A clinical-stage biotech based in Amsterdam, specializing in "modifier therapy"—an approach that targets genes other than the primary disease-causing one, to restore cellular balance.


More Features in Biosimilars

Industry presses FDA for biosimilars reforms ahead of BsUFA renewal
7 January 2026
Samsung Bioepis begins commercialization of Byooviz in Europe
2 January 2026
Biocon secures global rights to biosimilar adalimumab
29 December 2025
Samsung Bioepis ready to enhance reputation with European launch of denosumab biosimilars
29 December 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze