STADA brings in Christine Berndt to head specialties and biosimilars business

German drugmaker STADA Arzneimittel (SAZ: Xetra) will from June add to its team by welcoming Dr Christine Berndt as head of global development Specialties/Biosimilars.
Former Sandoz executive Dr Berndt, who joins from MorphoSys (FSE: MOR), takes over from Dr Michael Mack, who is retiring after 18 years of service at STADA.
Dr Berndt, who will also hold the title of vice president, will be based at STADA’s headquarters in Bad Vilbel, Germany, and will report to executive vice president and head of Global Specialties, Bryan Kim. She will be responsible for the development strategy and execution of STADA’s growing specialties and biosimilars portfolio.
