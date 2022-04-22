Sunday 11 January 2026

STADA brings in Christine Berndt to head specialties and biosimilars business

Biosimilars
22 April 2022
stada-location-big

German drugmaker STADA Arzneimittel (SAZ: Xetra) will from June add to its team by welcoming Dr Christine Berndt as head of global development Specialties/Biosimilars.

Former Sandoz executive Dr Berndt, who joins from MorphoSys (FSE: MOR), takes over from Dr Michael Mack, who is retiring after 18 years of service at STADA.

Dr Berndt, who will also hold the title of vice president, will be based at STADA’s headquarters in Bad Vilbel, Germany, and will report to executive vice president and head of Global Specialties, Bryan Kim. She will be responsible for the development strategy and execution of STADA’s growing specialties and biosimilars portfolio.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Generics
Stada boss Hartmut Retzlaff departs due to 'personal circumstances'
16 August 2016
Biosimilars
STADA sets up for success with Erin Federman as global biosimilars commercial head
5 January 2022
Generics
Stada Arz raids big pharma for new management team members
20 April 2018
Generics
STADA names Boris Döbler as CFO
3 January 2023




More ones to watch >




Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Beacon Therapeutics
An ophthalmic gene therapy company with operations spanning the United Kingdom and the United States, with a corporate base in London and a U.S. presence in the Cambridge, Massachusetts area. The company develops retinal gene therapies intended for global clinical development.


More Features in Biosimilars

Industry presses FDA for biosimilars reforms ahead of BsUFA renewal
7 January 2026
Samsung Bioepis begins commercialization of Byooviz in Europe
2 January 2026
Biocon secures global rights to biosimilar adalimumab
29 December 2025
Samsung Bioepis ready to enhance reputation with European launch of denosumab biosimilars
29 December 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze