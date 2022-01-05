Monday 12 January 2026

STADA sets up for success with Erin Federman as global biosimilars commercial head

Biosimilars
5 January 2022
stada-location-big

Effective January 3, German drugmaker STADA Arzneimittel (SAZ: Xetra) is strengthening its biosimilars capabilities with the appointment of Erin Federman as global commercial head, Biosimilars and vice president.

In this role, Ms Federman will have responsibility for commercial strategy and launch execution of STADA’s growing biosimilars portfolio that already includes epoetin zeta, teriparatide and bevacizumab, as well as for the group’s extensive biosimilars pipeline through a network of global partners that covers therapeutic areas such as oncology, immunology and ophthalmology.

Ms Federman – who will report to STADA’s head of Global Specialties, Bryan Kim – is widely recognized within the industry as a passionate advocate of the access and affordability advantages enabled by biosimilar competition. Having previously held the role of chair of the Market Access sub-committee of the Biosimilar Medicines Group of industry association Medicines for Europe in 2018-2019, she has been quoted extensively in leading publications.

