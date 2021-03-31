Sunday 11 January 2026

STADA strengthens oncology offering by launching Oyavas biosimilar

Biosimilars
31 March 2021
stada-location-big

German drugmaker STADA Arzneimittel (SAZ: Xetra) has broadened its specialty oncology portfolio by introducing its Oyavas (bevacizumab) biosimilar upon receiving a pan-European marketing authorization.

A biosimilar to Roche’s (ROG: SIX) Avastin, Oyavas is now available to oncologists and their patients in Germany and the Netherlands, while launches in other European countries will follow soon, depending in part on national pricing and reimbursement clearance.

The Oyavas launches in Germany and the Netherlands come immediately after receipt of a centralized marketing authorization from the European Commission. Under the terms of an agreement with mAbxience, STADA holds the marketing authorization and sales and marketing rights to Oyavas in around 40 European countries, including all 27 European Union member states.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biosimilars
FDA approves STADA biologics facility to supply Retacrit for US patients
25 May 2023
Biosimilars
Hetero debuts biosimilar of Roche's Avastin in India
27 June 2016
Biosimilars
Pfizer's biosimilar shows similarity to Avastin
25 July 2017
Generics
STADA Arz achieves 15% profit growth to 713 million euros
11 March 2021


Company News Directory



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Beacon Therapeutics
An ophthalmic gene therapy company with operations spanning the United Kingdom and the United States, with a corporate base in London and a U.S. presence in the Cambridge, Massachusetts area. The company develops retinal gene therapies intended for global clinical development.


More Features in Biosimilars

Industry presses FDA for biosimilars reforms ahead of BsUFA renewal
7 January 2026
Samsung Bioepis begins commercialization of Byooviz in Europe
2 January 2026
Biocon secures global rights to biosimilar adalimumab
29 December 2025
Samsung Bioepis ready to enhance reputation with European launch of denosumab biosimilars
29 December 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze