Sudarshan Jain takes over as chairman of the IGBA

Biosimilars
18 January 2021
The International Generic and Biosimilar Medicines Association (IGBA), representing global manufacturers of generic and biosimilar medicines, has announced that Sudarshan Jain, secretary general of the Indian Pharmaceutical Alliance (IPA), is taking over the position of IGBA chairman for 2021 from Hanan Sboul, secretary general of the Jordanian Association of Pharmaceutical Manufacturers.

“2020 was an unprecedented year in many ways. Tremendous engagement and commitment by our member associations and their member companies were required to face up to the numerous challenges never encountered before to ensure that patients worldwide get the treatments they need”, commented the outgoing IGBA chairman Hanan Sboul.

“Despite these very demanding times, tangible progress was made under the WHO-IGBA Memorandum of Understanding, aiming at increasing access to affordable quality treatment. IGBA continued supporting with an increasing number of experts the scientific harmonization process within the International Council for Harmonization (ICH), completed a study with IQVIA on the impact of free trade agreements (FTAs) on generic and biosimilar markets, authored a peer-reviewed scientific paper on tailored clinical biosimilar development and launched its first ever Global Biosimilars Week social media campaign,” Mr Sboul emphasized.

