US FDA approvals reach all-time high in 2015

In 2015, the US Food and Drug Administration set a new record for the number of drugs approved in one year, with 56 drugs getting the green light from the federal agency.
Last year’s therapies, approved through the FDA’s drug and biologics divisions, included 33 specialty drugs and 23 traditional drugs, according to a report by leading US pharmacy management firm Express Scripts. The previous record number of FDA approvals was in 1996 with 53 drugs gaining clearance.
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