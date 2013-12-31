Thursday 8 January 2026

US FTC rescheduled workshop on state regulations and naming conventions set for February

Biosimilars
31 December 2013

The US Federal Trade Commission announced its one-day public workshop on competition and follow-on biologics, or biosimilars, has been rescheduled for February 4, 2014.

The workshop will be held at the FTC’s Conference Center at 601 New Jersey Ave, NW, in Washington, and will examine competition issues surrounding biologic and follow-on biologic medications. The event, originally scheduled for December 10, 2013, was postponed due to a weather-related closure of the federal government.

As explained in the Commission’s Federal Register notice, the workshop will specifically focus on how state regulations and naming conventions may impact the development of, and competition for, follow-on biologics.

