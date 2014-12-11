US generic trade group supports compromise legislation for biosimilars

The USA's Generic Pharmaceutical Association (GPhA) has agreed to support compromise automatic substitution legislation that would allow interchangeable biologics to be automatically substituted at the pharmacy.

This step brings millions of Americans closer to the day when they will be able to access safe alternatives to costly biologic medicines. Indeed, Express Scripts projects savings of $250 billion in 10 years should only the 11 likeliest biosimilars enter the market, according to Ralph Neas, president and chief executive of the GPhA.

The compromise legislation was put forward by several GPhA members and reflects the Association’s core principles: upholding the current pharmacy practice of automatic substitution; insisting on the science-based Food and Drug Administration-determination of interchangeability; and treating all interchangeables and their corresponding brand biologics the same once an interchangeable is approved.