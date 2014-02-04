US generics lobby group, GPhA, sets out 2014 priorities

The US trade group the Generic Pharmaceutical Association (GPhA) has identified its key priorities for 2014, a year with significant opportunities to continue providing safe, affordable medicines of the highest quality that bring savings to patients and the health care system that will build on the many industry successes achieved in 2013.
“Generic pharmaceuticals play a critical role in any strategy to hold down health costs,” said Ralph Neas, president and chief executive of the GPhA. “As we approach the 30th anniversary of Hatch-Waxman, it is especially important that we preserve and strengthen its legacy by ensuring unimpeded patient access to affordable generic medicines. We will continue to work with policymakers to ensure any proposed laws and regulations do not undo the framework responsible for decades of more affordable generics and trillions of dollars in savings,” he noted.
84% of scripts are now for generic medicines
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze