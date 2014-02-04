Friday 9 January 2026

US generics lobby group, GPhA, sets out 2014 priorities

Biosimilars
4 February 2014
biosimilars_samples_large

The US trade group the Generic Pharmaceutical Association (GPhA) has identified its key priorities for 2014, a year with significant opportunities to continue providing safe, affordable medicines of the highest quality that bring savings to patients and the health care system that will build on the many industry successes achieved in 2013.

“Generic pharmaceuticals play a critical role in any strategy to hold down health costs,” said Ralph Neas, president and chief executive of the GPhA. “As we approach the 30th anniversary of Hatch-Waxman, it is especially important that we preserve and strengthen its legacy by ensuring unimpeded patient access to affordable generic medicines. We will continue to work with policymakers to ensure any proposed laws and regulations do not undo the framework responsible for decades of more affordable generics and trillions of dollars in savings,” he noted.

84% of scripts are now for generic medicines

