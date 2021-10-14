Monday 12 January 2026

US States can save billions through biosimilar medicines; report

Biosimilars
14 October 2021
The Biosimilars Forum, in partnership with the Pacific Research Institute PRI), released a report and interactive tool highlighting the billions of dollars that biosimilars can save states.

Californians could save more than $1 billion annually with a 75% biosimilar market share. Similarly, Floridians could save more than $960 million, and Texans and New Yorkers could save more than $820 million.

The  new report and interactive savings tool highlight projected state savings for patients, taxpayers, and employers associated with a 75% adoption rate of biosimilars, which could result from commonsense, bipartisan policy changes.

