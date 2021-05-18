US Supreme Court denies Sandoz petition to review biosimilar Erelzi case

The US Supreme Court has denied the petition to review the Federal Circuit’s July 2020 decision concerning the Sandoz biosimilar Erelzi (etanercept-szzs) for reference medicine Enbrel (etanercept), sold by US biotech major Amgen (Nasdaq: AMGN).
The Federal Circuit previously ruled against Sandoz in a divided decision upholding Amgen’s patents on the rheumatoid arthritis therapy, the biosimilar and generic medicines unit of Swiss pharma giant Novartis (NOVN: VX) announced today.
“We are disappointed the Supreme Court decided not to review our case,” said Keren Haruvi, president of Sandoz US and Head of North America. “Today’s decision means Erelzi, a more affordable biosimilar, will not be available to US patients with autoimmune and inflammatory diseases until 2029; nonetheless we remain committed to providing important treatment options for patients affected by these diseases.”
