Walvax Biotech to take 64% stake in Genor BioPharma for around $49 million

China’s Walvax Biotech (SHE: 300142) has revealed it plans to acquire a controlling 64% equity stake in Shanghai’s Genor BioPharma via two transactions, paying a total of 290 million renminbi (around $49 million), according to news sources including GenePool.

Genor Biopharma, which was formed by China’s Wison Group conglomerate, specializes in monoclonal antibodies (MAbs) and other biologic drugs. It develops its own drug candidates and partners with other biopharma companies.