Zydus launches world’s first biosimilar of Humira

A biosimilar of AbbVie’s (NYSE: ABBV) blockbuster drug Humira (adalimumab) has been launched in India by generic drugmaker Zydus Cadila (NSE: CADILAHC).

The biosimilar has been approved by the Drug Controller General of India and will be marketed under the brand name Exemptia to treat autoimmune disorders such as rheumatoid arthritis, juvenile idiopathic arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, and ankylosing spondylitis.

AbbVie’s third quarter financial results revealed sales for Humira increased 17.5% from the previous year period to $3.26 billion, with US Humira sales rising 25.3% to $1.74 billion.