AAM: Biosimilars Council launches Patient Resource Center

With media and politicians calling attention to the problem of rising drug prices, it’s important to remember one fact: Generic and biosimilars represent the only segment of health care in the USA that consistently reduces costs, noted the USA’s Association for Accessible Medicines (AAM).

And yet the business practices of pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs) threaten the viability of our industry. That’s why it sent a letter last month to Lina Khan, chairperson of the Federal Trade Commission. As Monét Stanford, AAM’s Director of Policy explains, “Today’s PBM practices too often deprive patients of lower cost generic and biosimilar options and can, in fact, increase patient costs. Moreover, these practices compromise the long-term sustainability of generic and biosimilars industry.”

The Biosimilars Council has launched Biosimilars Patient Resource Center to close the biosimilars knowledge gap and to promote public awareness and trust of biosimilars. We will promote the resource in partnership with allies and stakeholders through social media, blogs and advertising.