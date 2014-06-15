ADA 2014: Investigational new insulin glargine from Lilly and Boehringer comparable to Lantus

For the first time, US pharma major Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) and family-owned German major Boehringer Ingelheim presented data showing that LY2963016, the alliance's investigational new insulin glargine product, has a similar safety and efficacy profile to currently marketed insulin glargine (Lantus).
Results from these Phase I and Phase III studies were presented at the 74th American Diabetes Association Scientific Sessions in San Francisco. Lantus is French drugmaker Sanofi’s blockbuster diabetes drug which has annual sales approaching $8 billion, but loses its patent protection early next year
"Results from six completed clinical trials for this new insulin glargine product showed that it works similarly in the body and produces clinical results similar to Lantus," said Tom Blevins, endocrinologist with Texas Diabetes & Endocrinology, Austin, Texas. "These data are important because Lilly/BI's insulin glargine could serve as an important treatment option in the future when physicians are deciding on an insulin glargine product to help patients meet their treatment goals," he noted.
