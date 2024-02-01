Adalimumab takes flight in India: biosimilars soar

The Indian market for adalimumab is poised for significant growth.

Though AbbVie's (NYSE: ABBV) Humira (adalimumab) initially held a monopoly, making the treatment economically inaccessible for many patients, the introduction of the first biosimilar, Exemptia by Zydus Lifesciences (BOM: 532321), earlier Zydus Cadila, and the upcoming launch of several others are set to revolutionize the market dynamics, reports The Pharma Letter’s India correspondent.

The growth of adalimumab in India has been significant, driven by its indications for treating various conditions such as rheumatoid arthritis, juvenile idiopathic arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, Crohn's disease, psoriasis, and ulcerative colitis.