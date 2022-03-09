Wednesday 19 November 2025

Alvotech and AbbVie settle Humira biosimilar patent dispute

Biosimilars
9 March 2022
alvotech-large

Privately-held Icelandic biosimilars developer Alvotech Holdings says it has executed a US settlement agreement with AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) that grants Alvotech non-exclusive rights to market AVT02 (100mg/mL), its high-concentration, citrate-free biosimilar candidate for Humira (adalimumab) in the USA. The settlement grants Alvotech a license entry date in the USA of July 1, 2023.

The settlement fully resolves all pending US disputes between AbbVie and Alvotech related to AVT02, including the US International Trade Commission (ITC) case brought forth in December 2021, thus removing any corresponding litigation-related barriers blocking Alvotech’s high-concentration version of adalimumab from reaching US patients.

“We aim to be the first interchangeable, high-concentration biosimilar to this critical treatment,” said Robert Wessman, founder and chairman of Alvotech, adding: “We view today as a key milestone for patients and for our mission to fight for healthcare sustainability.”

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biosimilars
Alvotech takes on might of AbbVie's Humira armory
12 May 2021
Biosimilars
AbbVie confident of fighting off Alvotech challenge on Humira
14 May 2021
Biosimilars
Alvotech further demonstrates therapeutic equivalence of its AVT04, a biosimilar to Stelara
25 May 2022
Biosimilars
Icelandic biosimilars firm Alvotech debuts on Nasdaq
16 June 2022


Company News Directory



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Fast Track Designation for Dewpoint’s gastric cancer candidate
Biotechnology
Fast Track Designation for Dewpoint’s gastric cancer candidate
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
EC approves Merck’s new Keytruda combo
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
US warnings over Chinese API control and growing scientific prowess
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
Moderna expands US manufacturing with onshoring
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
PDE inhibitors dominate pipeline assets in respiratory indications
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Vignesh Rajah named SERB Pharmaceuticals’ CMO
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
Xiangxue Life Sciences moves into in vivo TCR-T with new partner
19 November 2025

Company Spotlight

Nuvalent
A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on creating precisely targeted therapies for clinically proven kinase targets in cancer.


More Features in Biosimilars

Sandoz’s Tyruko first MS biosimilar launched in USA
18 November 2025
EC green light for Remsima IV liquid formulation, first liquid IV infliximab
18 November 2025
Formycon progressing Dupixent biosimilar
17 November 2025
Sandoz acquires rights to Perjeta biosimilar
12 November 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze