Amgen reports its biosimilar ABP 501 meets primary endpoint against adalimumab

USA-based biotech major Amgen (Nasdaq: AMGN) has reported positive top-line data from a Phase III study of its biosimilar ABP 501 compared with Humira (adalimumab) in patients with moderate-to-severe rheumatoid arthritis.
ABP 501 met its primary and key secondary endpoints, with the primary endpoint comparing the ACR20 measurements (20% or greater improvement in ACR assessment) at week 24. The ACR20 was within the pre-set margin for ABP 501 compared to adalimumab, so showed clinical equivalence. The safety profile and immunogenicity of ABP 501 were comparable to adalimumab.
It is being developed as a biosimilar candidate to adalimumab, which is approved in many territories for the treatment of inflammatory diseases, including rheumatoid arthritis, plaque psoriasis and Crohn’s disease.
