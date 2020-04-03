Another piece in Pfizer's booming biosimilars empire

Europe’s medicines regulator has approved a biosimilar of Rituxan/MabThera (rituximab), developed by Pfizer (NYSE: PFE).
Branded Ruxience, the monoclonal antibody is cleared for marketing in multiple indications including non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma (NHL), chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).
Approved in the USA in July 2019, Ruxience is part of a growing American market for biosimilars of the blockbuster biologic, with Celltrion (Kosdaq: 068270) and Teva Pharmaceutical (NYSE: TEVA) debuting their version, Truxima, in late 2019.
