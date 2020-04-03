Saturday 23 November 2024

Another piece in Pfizer's booming biosimilars empire

Biosimilars
3 April 2020
pfizer-logo-big

Europe’s medicines regulator has approved a biosimilar of Rituxan/MabThera (rituximab), developed by Pfizer (NYSE: PFE).

Branded Ruxience, the monoclonal antibody is cleared for marketing in multiple indications including non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma (NHL), chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

Approved in the USA in July 2019, Ruxience is part of a growing American market for biosimilars of the blockbuster biologic, with Celltrion (Kosdaq: 068270) and Teva Pharmaceutical (NYSE: TEVA) debuting their version, Truxima, in late 2019.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biosimilars
Teva and Celltrion debut Truxima, first Rituxan biosimilar, in USA
7 November 2019
Pharmaceutical
Confident Pfizer sticks to 2020 game plan
28 April 2020
Biosimilars
Tanya Zharov vows to help strengthen Alvotech as leader in biosimilars
18 May 2020
Biotechnology
Pfizer Breakthrough Growth Initiative will invest up to $500 million in clinical-stage biotechs
3 June 2020


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Biosimilars

Xbrane and Intas to jointly develop Opdivo biosimilar
20 November 2024
Opuviz is latest EC-approved ophthalmology biosimilar
18 November 2024
Celltrion acquires Swiss firm iQone Healthcare
15 November 2024
EC approval for Sandoz’s Afqlir
15 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze