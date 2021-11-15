Wednesday 19 November 2025

BRIEF—Biocon and RSSDI offer free care to those in need

Biosimilars
15 November 2021

India’s Biocon Biologics has launched a new outreach initiative in diabetes, together with Asia’s largest research and professional organization for the therapy area, the Research Society for the Study of Diabetes in India (RSSDI).

Biocon and RSSDI are launching a Comprehensive Care Program, BRIDGE-1, which will identify and train around 400 physicians in different districts across the country.

Biocon will enable these HCPs with a free supply of its insulins to help over 1,000 children with type 1 diabetes. RSSDI will help train the physicians and raise awareness about the issue.

Biocon executive chairwoman Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw said the company was “committed to enabling affordability, accessibility and availability of our insulins to the most underserved and vulnerable sections of the diabetes population in India.”



More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Fast Track Designation for Dewpoint’s gastric cancer candidate
Biotechnology
Fast Track Designation for Dewpoint’s gastric cancer candidate
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
EC approves Merck’s new Keytruda combo
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
US warnings over Chinese API control and growing scientific prowess
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
Moderna expands US manufacturing with onshoring
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
PDE inhibitors dominate pipeline assets in respiratory indications
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Vignesh Rajah named SERB Pharmaceuticals’ CMO
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
Xiangxue Life Sciences moves into in vivo TCR-T with new partner
19 November 2025

Company Spotlight

A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on creating precisely targeted therapies for clinically proven kinase targets in cancer.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze