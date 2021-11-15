BRIEF—Biocon and RSSDI offer free care to those in need

India’s Biocon Biologics has launched a new outreach initiative in diabetes, together with Asia’s largest research and professional organization for the therapy area, the Research Society for the Study of Diabetes in India (RSSDI).

Biocon and RSSDI are launching a Comprehensive Care Program, BRIDGE-1, which will identify and train around 400 physicians in different districts across the country.

Biocon will enable these HCPs with a free supply of its insulins to help over 1,000 children with type 1 diabetes. RSSDI will help train the physicians and raise awareness about the issue.

Biocon executive chairwoman Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw said the company was “committed to enabling affordability, accessibility and availability of our insulins to the most underserved and vulnerable sections of the diabetes population in India.”