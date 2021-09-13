Saturday 8 November 2025

BRIEF—Biosimilar CannEpil+ steps closer to UK market

Biosimilars
13 September 2021

A biosimilar epilepsy treatment, CannEpil+, has been approved for import into the UK.

The therapy will be made available for free on compassionate grounds to ten patients for six months, as part of a clinical trial process.

The product references CannEpil, a phytocannabinoid treatment for refractory epilepsy, and will be offered by MGC Pharmaceuticals via its UK distribution and clinical access partner, Elite Pharmaco.

The treatment will be monitored as part of an observational trial using a data collection app, providing real-time data on efficacy to doctors and regulatory bodies.

Epilepsy affects approximately 600,000 people in the UK, and around 50 million people worldwide.



More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Metsera bidding war over, with Pfizer the winner
Pharmaceutical
Metsera bidding war over, with Pfizer the winner
8 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
MHRA broadens Pfizer Abrysvo licence to include RSV disease prevention
8 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Pelthos acquires Xepi and closes financing
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
New FDA approval for J&J’s Darzalex Faspro in HR-SMM
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
Genmab beats estimates and maintains portfolio progress
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
New data on Bayer’s Kerendia for type 1 diabetes and CKD
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Lilly and NVIDIA launch AI supercomputer to accelerate drug discovery
7 November 2025

Company Spotlight

A biopharma company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of life-changing treatments in key therapeutic areas, including immunology, neuroscience, and oncology.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze