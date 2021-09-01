Saturday 8 November 2025

BRIEF—China close to approving first Xgeva biosimilar

Biosimilars
1 September 2021

China is about to approve the country's first biosimilar of Amgen's Xgeva (denosumab), which is indicated for the prevention of skeletal-related events in people with bone metastases from solid tumors and in patients with multiple myeloma.

The biosimilar will be supplied by Qilu Pharmaceutical.

Xgeva was approved in China in 2019 and was commercialized under a licensing deal with BeiGene.

In 2020, it was covered by the national drug reimbursement list after an 80% price cut.

Xgeva currently is priced at 1,060 renminbi per vial (120ml) ($163.9).

If approved, the biosimilar, like denosumab which is also marketed as Prolia, will be used to treat three indications - giant cell tumor to bone, bone loss among women after menopause and tumor metastases to bone. Aside from Qilu, at least nine Chinese companies have their Xgeva biosimilars in different stages of clinical studies.

More on this story...

Biosimilars
Herceptin biosimilar bandwagon gathers weight with new filing
1 August 2017
Biosimilars
Sandoz receives FDA approval for first and only denosumab biosimilar
6 March 2024
Biosimilars
How big is the mid-2020's LOE problem for Amgen?
17 August 2021
Biosimilars
Organon enters into biosimilars deal with Henlius
14 June 2022


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Metsera bidding war over, with Pfizer the winner
Pharmaceutical
Metsera bidding war over, with Pfizer the winner
8 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
MHRA broadens Pfizer Abrysvo licence to include RSV disease prevention
8 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Pelthos acquires Xepi and closes financing
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
New FDA approval for J&J’s Darzalex Faspro in HR-SMM
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
Genmab beats estimates and maintains portfolio progress
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
New data on Bayer’s Kerendia for type 1 diabetes and CKD
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Lilly and NVIDIA launch AI supercomputer to accelerate drug discovery
7 November 2025

Company Spotlight

A biopharma company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of life-changing treatments in key therapeutic areas, including immunology, neuroscience, and oncology.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze