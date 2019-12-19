BRIEF—Daiichi Sankyo launches Avastin biosimilar in Japan

Japanese drugmaker Daiichi Sankyo has launched a biosimilar product in its home country referencing the Roche cancer drug Avastin (bevacizumab).

The product was approved on September 20 of this year and is indicated for unresectable advanced or recurrent colorectal cancer.

It is an intravenous drip infusion at 100mg and 400mg, and was developed by Amgen as a biosimilar product to the anti-VEGF humanized monoclonal antibody.

Based on the exclusive agreement on the commercialization of biosimilars concluded with Amgen in July 2016, Daiichi Sankyo is responsible for the distribution and commercialization of the product in Japan, while the US biotech company is responsible for its manufacture