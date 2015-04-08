Canadian generics makers establish first voice for biosimilars in Canada

The Canadian Generic Pharmaceutical Association (CGPA) has established a new CGPA Biosimilars board and has elected Michel Robidoux, president and general manager of Sandoz Canada, as its inaugural chairman.

"The establishment of the new CGPA Biosimilars Board signifies the focus our industry is placing on ensuring that Canada is a viable market for the production and sale of biosimilar treatments," said Mr Robidoux. "The establishment of clear rules for the approval and reimbursement of cost-saving biosimilar products in Canada is essential for the ongoing sustainability of both public and employer-sponsored drug plans, and to ensure that more Canadians can gain access to the treatments they need," he explained.

C$2 billion sales for top biologic product in Canada