Cell therapy surges in India with pharma at the helm

India has achieved a notable milestone in the field of cancer treatment with its indigenously developed CAR-T cell therapy, resulting in the first patient being declared cancer-free post treatment.
The success of the indigenous therapy has not only instilled fresh optimism among patients, but also among numerous pharmaceutical companies actively engaged in researching this treatment approach, reports The Pharma Letter’s India correspondent.
The approval by the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) of a CAR-T cell therapy in October 2023 marked a pivotal moment in India's healthcare landscape, turning the spotlight on the nation's first domestically developed CAR-T therapy even as it validated the scientific and technological prowess of India's R&D.
