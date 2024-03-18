Celltrion launches Zymfentra, first subcutaneous infliximab, in the USA

The US unit of South Korea’s Celltrion (Kosdaq: 068270) today announced the availability of Zymfentra (infliximab-dyyb), a subcutaneous (SC) formulation of infliximab.
Zymfentra is the first and only subcutaneous infliximab approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in 2023. Infliximab is marketed by Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) subsidiary Janssen under the Remsima and Inflectra trade names.
Zymfentra is approved for maintenance therapy in adults with moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis (UC) or moderately to severely active Crohn's disease (CD) following an induction treatment regimen with an infliximab product administered intravenously.
