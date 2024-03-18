Monday 29 September 2025

Celltrion launches Zymfentra, first subcutaneous infliximab, in the USA

Biosimilars
18 March 2024
celltrion_sign_large

The US unit of South Korea’s Celltrion (Kosdaq: 068270) today announced the availability of Zymfentra (infliximab-dyyb), a subcutaneous (SC) formulation of infliximab.

Zymfentra is the first and only subcutaneous infliximab approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in 2023. Infliximab is marketed by Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) subsidiary Janssen under the Remsima and Inflectra trade names.

Zymfentra is approved for maintenance therapy in adults with moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis (UC) or moderately to severely active Crohn's disease (CD) following an induction treatment regimen with an infliximab product administered intravenously.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biosimilars
Celltrion's subcutaneous Remicade biosimilar nears new indication
14 February 2020
Biosimilars
Celltrion USA signs agreement with Express Scripts for Zymfentra
29 April 2024
Biotechnology
FDA grants EUA to Invivyd’s Pemgarda for PrEP of COVID-19
25 March 2024
Biosimilars
Celltrion presents strategic vision and growth plan
15 January 2024


Company News Directory



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Sanofi expands $35 insulin cap to all US patients
Pharmaceutical
Sanofi expands $35 insulin cap to all US patients
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Enhertu bests key Roche rival in major breast cancer trial
29 September 2025
Biotechnology
Leqembi IV maintenance dosing approved in China
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Ipsen presents new data on IPN10200, enabling initiation of Phase III
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Basilea awarded $159M BARDA contract
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Taiho inks exploratory collaboration with Guardant Health
29 September 2025
Biotechnology
New France alliance to fast-track immunotherapy from lab to clinic
29 September 2025

Company Spotlight

Mineralys Therapeutics


More Features in Biosimilars

Margins under pressure: immunology’s crowded new era
26 September 2025
Biosimilars Council applauds bipartisan House legislation
22 September 2025
Celltrion updates on availability of Omlyclo across Europe
19 September 2025
Alteogen wins European approval for Eylea biosimilar Eyluxvi
17 September 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze