Celltrion presents new two-year data for SC infliximab in IBD

South Korea’s Celltrion (Kosdaq: 068270) has presented positive two-year results from the extended LIBERTY studies (LIBERTY-CD1 and LIBERTY-UC2) of subcutaneous (SC) infliximab in patients with moderately to severely active Crohn’s disease (CD) and ulcerative colitis (UC).

These data were presented as poster presentations at the 19th European Crohn’s and Colitis Organization (ECCO) annual congress in Stockholm, Sweden.

Infliximab SC is a biosimilar referencing Remicade, which is marketed by Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) subsidiary Janssen, and generated global sales of $1.84 billion, down 21.5%, in full-year 2023.