Celltrion wins another Brazilian tender for biosimilars

South Korea’s Celltrion Healthcare (Kosdaq: 068270) today announced that it has signed a contract to supply its two anticancer therapeutics – Herzuma (trastuzumab) and Truxima (rituximab) to the Brazilian market. The company won the order in an open bidding held by the Ministry of Health of Federal Government of Brazil, marking two consecutive years of winning the bid.
Under the contract, the company will supply Herzuma, a biosimilar of Roche’s (ROG: SIX) blockbuster cancer drug Herceptin, to the public market, which accounts for approximately 80% of Brazil's trastuzumab market. The company has won a total of eight state bids for Truxima, a biosimilar of Roche’s Rituxan/MabThera, this year, including a bid in Sao Paulo, which is the largest of Brazil's state bids.
