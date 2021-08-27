Wednesday 19 November 2025

Cipla and Kemwell collaborate on respiratory biosimilars

27 August 2021
Indian drugmaker Cipla Limited (BSE: 500087) and Kemwell Biopharma, one of the largest pharmaceutical contract manufacturing organizations (CDMO) in India, have executed a joint venture agreement to develop, manufacture and commercialize biosimilars for global markets.

For this purpose, a joint venture company will be incorporated with an aim to enter the respiratory biosimilars space. Under the terms of the agreement, the joint venture will leverage Cipla and Kemwell’s complementary strengths for end-to-end product development, clinical development, regulatory filings, manufacturing and commercialization of biopharmaceutical products. Cipla will hold a 60% stake in the JV company on a fully diluted basis, the drugmaker said in a separate regulatory filing.

Cipla’s respiratory prowess combined with Kemwell’s expertise in biologics will accelerate bringing these essential products to market, the companies claim.

