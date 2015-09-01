Clarification of Dutch stance on biological and biosimilar medicines

In March 2015, the Netherlands Medicines Evaluation Board (MEB) updated its stance about biosimilar medicines (The Pharma Letter April 7).
Based on reactions from and conversations with other professionals and patient organizations, the MEB noted that there are still several points in need of clarification regarding the substitution of biological medicines and biosimilars. The MEB is in discussion with a number of patient organisztions about developing educational material for patients about biosimilars.
Substitution
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze