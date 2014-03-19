EGA calls for removal of barriers to competition and free trade for generics

The European Union must remove barriers to competition and free trade by introducing common sense reforms to European pharmaceutical intellectual property rules, according to a statement following the European Generic medicines Association 10th Legal Affairs Forum.
Improve the efficiency of the Patent system
To ensure that generic and biosimilar medicines can enter markets at patent expiry, the conference highlighted EGA efforts to improve the quality of patent assessments and particularly to strengthen the application of the ‘inventive step’ criteria. This problem is clearly identified in the numerous pharmaceutical patents that are subject to invalidity decisions.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze