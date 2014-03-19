EGA calls for removal of barriers to competition and free trade for generics

The European Union must remove barriers to competition and free trade by introducing common sense reforms to European pharmaceutical intellectual property rules, according to a statement following the European Generic medicines Association 10th Legal Affairs Forum.

Improve the efficiency of the Patent system

To ensure that generic and biosimilar medicines can enter markets at patent expiry, the conference highlighted EGA efforts to improve the quality of patent assessments and particularly to strengthen the application of the ‘inventive step’ criteria. This problem is clearly identified in the numerous pharmaceutical patents that are subject to invalidity decisions.