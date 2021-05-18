Saturday 23 November 2024

European pharma industry calls for strategic reform to stay competitive

Biosimilars
18 May 2021


Medicines for Europe, the trade group representing the generics and biosimilars industry in Europe, has welcomed an update to the 2020 industrial strategy published by the European Commission (EC).

Against a backdrop of challenges presented by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the EC is seeking to support Europe’s recovery and boost open strategic manufacturing in the region.

Medicines for Europe members supply and manufacture the majority of medicines for emergency care, infectious diseases, chronic care, oncology and more.

