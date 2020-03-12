FDA's new measures to combat anti-competitive business practice analyzed

By Dr Nicola Davies

On February 3, 2020, in a joint statement, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) announced a collaboration to deter anti-competitive business practices and support the adoption of biosimilars and interchangeable products.1 Within this joint statement, the US agencies highlighted some of the strategies they intend to implement to address these issues. This article will focus on some of the key points that were raised in this statement.

The current biologics landscape