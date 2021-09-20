FDA approves first ophthalmology biosimilar to Lucentis

Samsung Bioepis, a South Korean joint venture between Samsung Biologics and Biogen (Nasdaq: BIIB), has announced the US Food and Drug Administration’s approval of Byooviz (ranibizumab-nuna).

Byooviz is a biosimilar referencing Novartis (NOVN: VX) and Roche’s (ROG: SIX) Lucentis (ranibizumab), for the treatment of neovascular (wet) age-related macular degeneration (AMD), macular edema following retinal vein occlusion (RVO), and myopic choroidal neovascularization (mCNV).

Ranibizumab is an anti-vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) therapy that prevents vision loss in patients with retinal vascular disorders which can cause irreversible blindness or visual impairments in adults in the United States (US).