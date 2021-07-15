Wednesday 19 November 2025

FDA rebukes Amgen for misbranding its Neulasta

Biosimilars
15 July 2021
The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued an untitled letter to US biotech giant Amgen (Nasdaq: AMGN) for the misbranding of its biological product, Neulasta (pegfilgrastim) injection, for subcutaneous use, resulting from a false or misleading promotional communication.

Amgen released a promotional communication that makes false or misleading claims and representations about the benefit of Neulasta when administered through the Onpro on-body injector compared to a prefilled syringe. Neulasta is the reference product for all FDA-licensed biosimilar pegfilgrastim products, which are only available as a prefilled syringe.

Amgen has already been impacted by competition from biosimilars, reporting that full-year 2020 Neulasta sales were down 29% at $2.3 billion, compared with $3.2 billion in 2019.

