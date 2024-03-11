Formycon and MS Pharma nab Saudi nod for Lucentis copy

German biosimilars company Formycon (FSE: FYB) and Jordan-based MS Pharma have announced that FYB201, a biosimilar to Lucentis (ranibizumab), has received marketing authorization from the Saudi Food and Drug Authority.
Following successful market launch in Jordan last year and with winning the National Unified Procurement Company (NUPCO) tender in Saudi Arabia, FYB201 is expected to be available in another country in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region from the second quarter of 2024.
Further market launches are also planned in Algeria and other Gulf Cooperation Council markets over the course of 2024. In Saudi Arabia, MS Pharma will market the biosimilar under the trade name Ravegza.
