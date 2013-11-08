Formycon set to exploit biosimilars opportunities, says analyst

Germany-based Formycon AG is preparing to exploit the emerging opportunity for biosimilars, according to Edison Equity Research analyst Mick Cooper, who notes that, by 2020, protein-based therapeutics with sales of >$70 billion will lose patent protection.

There should be significant demand for Formycon products because of the size of the markets and the challenges of developing biosimilar products with the correct characteristics, says Dr Cooper.

First biosimilars could be partnered in 2015